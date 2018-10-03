Sophie Turner Cozies Up to Her "Love" Joe Jonas During Romantic Paris Getaway

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 10:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

The look of love!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Paris. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 29-year-old DNCE singer made their first red carpet appearance together at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. After posing for photos together, the couple was also spotted greeting actor Justin Theroux at the fashion week event.

Turner later posted a photo to Instagram showing her in an embrace with her fiancé. "With my love in Paris," she captioned the sweet social media snap. Jonas also shared a series of photos with Turner from their night out in the City of Love.

Read

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Show PDA at 2018 U.S. Open

It's been almost exactly a year since Turner and Jonas announced their engagement to the world. The couple, who started dating in 2016, posted a photo of Turner's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on social media last October.

"I said yes," she wrote. While Jonas captioned his post, "She said yes."

Turner opened up about her "lovely" engagement to Jonas earlier this year in Marie Claire's May "Fresh Faces" issue.

"There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life," Turner said. "It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."

Read

Nick and Joe Jonas Enjoy Double Date with Fiancées Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

Over the summer, Jonas and Turner were spotted packing on the PDA at the U.S. Open, which they also attended with Nick Jonas and fiancée Priyanka Chopra. Following the couple's engagement announcement in August, Turner took to Instagram to write, "Wow. First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Couples , Engagements , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Mischa Barton

The O.C.'s Mischa Barton Is Joining The Hills Reboot

ESC: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Opens Up About Life as a Working Mom of Three Kids

Why Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Are BFF Goals

Lethal Weapon, Damon Wayans

Damon Wayans Says He's Quitting Lethal Weapon

Gisele Bundchen's Reaction to Tom Brady's Ex Having His Baby

Meghan Markle Gets Hugged So Hard She Nearly Falls Over

The Conners

The Conners Cast Channeling Real "Sadness" Into the Show

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.