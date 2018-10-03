Kim Kardashian Apologizes for "Insensitive" Weight Loss Comments

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 9:53 AM
Kim Kardashian is sorry if she offended anyone with her past comments about her weight loss.
Earlier this year, Kim debuted a slimmer figure after beginning a fitness regimen with a trainer. In July, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram Stories videos from an outing with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. In one video, the two tell Kim she looks skinny and Kendall says she thinks she's not eating. Kim replies, "What? What? Oh my God, thank you!" The 5'3" star later said she weighed 119 pounds. The video went viral and drew controversy.
"I honestly, looking back in having said that, I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way," Kim said on the first episode of the Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast, released this week. "So my intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone, because an eating disorder is- I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years—close people. So I've like, been through- I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better."
"You know, sometimes when you're- you know I was, like, with my sisters and we were laughing and joking and it's loud and you are- you know, I dunno, I guess, sometimes you can get, like, carried away and just, it was insensitive, you know, and it definitely wasn't my intention though," Kim continued. "And I think, especially my fans and everyone that was watching was supportive, like, 'OK, look, like, maybe you guys shouldn't have said that but I know what you were saying.'"
Kim said she had at that point spent a year working out six days a week with a bodybuilder.
"I lost 20 pounds and it hasn't been easy," she said.
She also said her mother Kris Jenner expressed concern over her weight loss.
"My mom even, maybe a month ago, pulled me aside in the bathroom at a meeting once and was like, 'I need to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Oh my God, what?' And she pulls me aside and was like, 'What are you doing?' She's like, 'What is going on?' Like, 'How are you losing this weight? Are you OK?'" Kim said. "You know, and I was like, 'Oh my God, like this is so crazy! Like, don't you see me working out like every single day? I changed how I eat, I work out.'"
