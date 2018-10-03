Kate Middleton Has the Best Response to a Child Asking Why She's Being Photographed

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 9:47 AM
Get ready for cuteness overload.
Kate Middleton had an adorable interaction with a young girl on Tuesday during her first royal engagement since her maternity leave.
While visiting with a few school children at Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, the Duchess of Cambridge came in contact with a child who asked her why the nearby photographers were taking her picture.
"They're picturing you!" Kate insisted while holding the young girl's hand. "You're special."
It should come as no surprise that the royal knew exactly what to say. After all, she shares three young children with Prince William: Prince George (5), Princess Charlotte (3) and Prince Louis (5 months).
The duchess wasn't afraid to get down and dirty during her visit, either. Kate helped the school children of St. Augustine's Primary School plant some seeds and retrieve water to help the plants grow. She also participated in a bug hunt and told the teachers she spends "hours" hunting for spiders with her own children.
In addition, she joined in for some outdoor story time with the children of St. Stephen's CE Primary School and helped the kids collect leaves to make crowns. A young student gave the duchess a laugh as she held a purple cup between her teeth.
📖 Storytime with @SCTrust St Stephen's School as The Duchess of Cambridge joins children to listen to the Monkey Queen over a drink🥤 pic.twitter.com/9DaxNGhUHl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018
Luckily, the royal dressed just right for the occasion. She donned a laid-back Fjällräven green jacket that was layered over a sweater and brown biker jeans by Zara. She also sported her 14-year-old pair of Penelope Chilvers tassel boots. She even debuted a new, shorter haircut.
The young children seemed to know they were in the presence of royalty, too.
"They're not that shy, but they do know she's a princess," said Zoe Stroud, the interim head at Sayers Croft.
Kate isn't the only royal that's been busy. William also recently took a work trip to Africa, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a visit to Sussex.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?