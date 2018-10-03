Kate Middleton Has the Best Response to a Child Asking Why She's Being Photographed

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 9:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get ready for cuteness overload.

Kate Middleton had an adorable interaction with a young girl on Tuesday during her first royal engagement since her maternity leave.

While visiting with a few school children at Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, the Duchess of Cambridge came in contact with a child who asked her why the nearby photographers were taking her picture.

"They're picturing you!" Kate insisted while holding the young girl's hand. "You're special."

It should come as no surprise that the royal knew exactly what to say. After all, she shares three young children with Prince William: Prince George (5), Princess Charlotte (3) and Prince Louis (5 months).

The duchess wasn't afraid to get down and dirty during her visit, either. Kate helped the school children of St. Augustine's Primary School plant some seeds and retrieve water to help the plants grow. She also participated in a bug hunt and told the teachers she spends "hours" hunting for spiders with her own children.

Read

Kate Middleton Is Back From Maternity Leave With a Fresh Haircut

In addition, she joined in for some outdoor story time with the children of St. Stephen's CE Primary School and helped the kids collect leaves to make crowns. A young student gave the duchess a laugh as she held a purple cup between her teeth.

 

Luckily, the royal dressed just right for the occasion. She donned a laid-back Fjällräven green jacket that was layered over a sweater and brown biker jeans by Zara. She also sported her 14-year-old pair of Penelope Chilvers tassel boots. She even debuted a new, shorter haircut. 

The young children seemed to know they were in the presence of royalty, too.

"They're not that shy, but they do know she's a princess," said Zoe Stroud, the interim head at Sayers Croft.

Kate isn't the only royal that's been busy. William also recently took a work trip to Africa, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a visit to Sussex.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker Can't Imagine a Sex and the City Sequel Without Kim Cattrall

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner Cozies Up to Her "Love" Joe Jonas During Romantic Paris Getaway

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chelsea Peretti Leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine During Season 6

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Dishes on New Music and Dream Collaborations

Will Smith, Jaden Smith

Will Smith Just Started the #PiggyBackChallenge With Help From Jaden Smith

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Apologizes for "Insensitive" Weight Loss Comments

Armchair Expert Podcast, Dax Shepard, Anna Faris

Anna Faris Deletes Photo After Body Shamers Criticize Her Appearance

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.