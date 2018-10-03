Look Back at the Stars of A Star Is Born, From 1937 to 2018

Lady Gaga's star burns brighter than ever in A Star Is Born, directed by her co-star, Bradley Cooper. The Warner Bros. musical, out Friday, is the third remake since Janet Gaynor and Fredric March originated the roles 81 years ago. Though details have changed—the O.G. stars certainly didn't perform at Coachella, for example—the heart of the story has stayed the same.

It took seven years to get the latest iteration to the big screen. Director Clint Eastwood began developing the remake in 2011, with Beyoncé set to star. But the film stalled in development hell; at various points, Christian Bale, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith were either attached or considered to play the male lead opposite the "Single Ladies" chart topper.

After mulling it over, Cooper actually turned down the role, deciding he was too inexperienced at that stage in his life to play the down-and-out rock star. Around that time, Eastwood also expressed an in Esperanza Spalding taking over the lead role from Beyoncé. Eventually, the director bowed out of the film. Cooper took over in 2015, casting Gaga as his muse a year later.

In celebration of the movie, join E! News in looking back at the shining stars of A Star Is Born: