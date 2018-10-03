Meghan Markle Finds a Piece of Her Old Life During Visit to Sussex With Prince Harry

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 6:18 AM
For the first time together, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the place that inspired their royal titles.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set out on a royal tour of their namesake county on Wednesday beginning with Chichester, West Sussex, where throngs of excited residents awaited the couple's arrival.
Donning a light camel Armani coat layered over a dark green Hugo Boss pencil skirt and matching button-down green shirt by And Other Stories with nude Stuart Weitzman pumps, the former American actress was a bit reminiscent of her past Suits character Rachel Zane in her business casual ensemble. However, the new royal was focused on her duties as duchess as she embraced the excited crowds in a walkabout with Prince Harry.
After being greeted by The couple were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, and mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell, the two met with citizens of all ages, including groups of schoolchildren, and Harry even nearly came nose to nose with a dog.
"We told her how much we loved her wedding dress and talked about the wedding," Ellie Penfold told reporters of her chat with Markle.
While it's more traditional protocol not to get too close to members of the royal family, one woman in the crowd embraced Markle in a full hug, reportedly to the point that she was lifted off of the ground.
The day's schedule was a packed one as the couple spent some time at the University of Chichester, where they focused on STEM-related initiatives.
The two observed a group of students in an animation workshop in the Department for Engineering & Design as well as as a rehearsal of Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" for the University Chamber orchestra that was being recorded by the creative digital technology students.
Markle's worlds converged upon visiting the Edes House, where she and her famous husband viewed a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence—one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies.
The other is the signed copy at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
The couple left their physical mark on the town by individually signing a visitor's book.
"My goodness, wow, what are the chances? That's amazing," Markle said of the document. "I just can't believe it."
