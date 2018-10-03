Venom Review Roundup: Critics Tear the Spider-Man Spinoff to Shreds

Where does Eddie Brock end and Venom begin?

That's the central question in Columbia Pictures' Venom, in theaters Friday. Set in the Spider-Man universe, the film follows journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as he attempts to take down Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), the infamous founder of the secretive Life Foundation. Eddie's obsession with exposing Carlton ruins his career—not to mention his relationship with his girlfriend, Anne Weying (Michelle Williams). But after he receives a tip from one of the Life Foundation's employees, Dr. Skirth (Jenny Slate), Eddie's investigation takes another turn when he encounters an alien symbiote, merging with his body and giving him superpowers. While the transformation is terrifying, Eddie also finds his newborn abilities intoxicating. But Venom is dark and unpredictable, and that's bad news for Eddie, as it puts those around him in danger. And in order to defeat Carlton—especially as he becomes more intertwined with Venom—Eddie must simultaneously fight his violent urges while surrendering to the monster within.

Ruben Fleischer directed the movie, from a script by Kelly Marcel, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Venom is rated PG-13 for language and for sequences of sci-fi violence and action. Based on the Marvel Comics, Scott Haze, Ron Cephas Jones and Reid Scott round out the cast.

(Be sure to watch the post-credits scene to see who's playing the supervillain Cletus Kasady.)

Here is what critics are saying about Venom: