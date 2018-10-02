Kanye West's Father Beats Prostate Cancer and They Celebrate by Eating Bugs

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 5:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kanye West, bugs, Instagram

Kanye West/Instagram; NBC

Kanye West is celebrating his father beating prostate cancer by eating bugs.

Yep, that's right. He and his dad, Ray West, decided to eat the little critters to commemorate the end of his father's battle with the illness. He shared the moment on Instagram on Tuesday, where he wrote, "No more fear."

It appears the star is spending time with his family after a long and controversial weekend spent zipping across the country. West started off his weekend in New York City, where he sparked controversy with a pro-Trump speech on the stage of Saturday Night Live. People in the crowd booed him as he made his remarks, but he continued nonetheless.

Of course, Donald Trumpapplauded the rapper's statements the next morning in a tweet. The president said, "Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told 'no'), was great. He's leading the charge!"

Ye, as he now prefers to be called, then zipped back to the west coast to explain his statements to TMZ's Harvey Levin

Read

Kanye West Stirs Controversy on TMZ Live: Here's What We Learned

During the interview, Kanye discussed all of his most recent and most controversial moments. From wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, to saying the 13th amendment should be abolished, he explained it all and more. 

He also revealed, "The Ye is fully out and off medication. I am fully being myself."

As for his highly-anticipated Yahndi album, West plans on releasing it on Black Friday of this year so he can finish recording it in Africa. 

Only time will tell what his next antic will be. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Instagram , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Noah Centineo Joins "Charlie's Angels" Reboot Cast

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Kanye West's Most Extravagant Gifts for Kim Kardashian: From a Million Dollar Check to Cartier Bracelets

Nicki Minaj, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Nicki Minaj Reveals Past ''Violent'' Relationship in Queen Documentary Teaser

Lindsay Lohan's Loved Ones Concerned Over Odd Behavior

2008 Pop Culture Rewind: Lady Gaga, "RHOA" & More

Heather & Terry Dubrow's Secrets to Healthy Living

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Reveals the Highlight of Making Venom: "No Crying!"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.