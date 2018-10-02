Kanye West's Most Extravagant Gifts for Kim Kardashian: From a Million Dollar Check to Cartier Bracelets

Kanye West shows his love for his wife Kim Kardashian in a number of ways. From song lyrics to new cars to custom dresses, there's no shortage of gifted displays of affection between these two. Plus, Kim's Instagram could nearly double as a Yeezy catalog.

On Oct. 2, Kim told her pal and model Ashley Graham about a special time Kanye gifted her with a million dollar check. Pardon?

There's a sentimental reason behind it.

The mom of three told Graham, "A brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on some of their clothing and they typically—I don't want to say who the brand is—but they typically knock off Yeezy." She then explained that Kanye didn't want her to do the ad, despite it being a lot of money.

The rapper made a symbolic proclamation of love for his wife on Mother's Day, which was soon after she was offered the paid social media post. "Mother's Day comes and he happened to be recording out of town and I get my flowers and then I get an envelope delivered to the door," she told Graham. "I opened the envelope and it was a million dollar check with a note saying thank you for always supporting me and not posting."