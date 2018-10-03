The Truth About Why Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Haven't Gotten Married

There was a time when a somewhat speedy betrothal seemed all but inevitable for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Though they'd made an effort to remain quiet through the early months of their surprise courtship—"I never said nothin' about being in a new relationship," Stefani protested during a November 2015 radio interview, mere days after his rep confirmed they were dating—soon enough the rocker was mock complaining of her Voice cohort, "Why'd you have to go and make me like you?"

She'd already begun popping up at his Oklahoma ranch by then and he was making guest appearances on her Instagram feed. And they pretty much couldn't stop talking about how lucky they felt to receive another shot at love after enduring simultaneous divorces. So by mid-2016, right around the time Shelton was proclaiming to Billboard that the No Doubt front woman had "saved my life" following his high-profile split from fellow country star Miranda Lambert, reports began surfacing that their vows were all put planned. As one insider told Us Weekly, "They want to get married before the end of the year."