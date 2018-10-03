12 Comfy Boyfriend Jeans for All Body Types

Jeans are jeans but let's just say that some are superior to others.

Whatever do we mean, you ask? Well nothing against skinny jeans (we own too many pairs to count), but as we head into fall, we're all about the boyfriend jeans. For one, we dare you to name a more comfortable option. Sometimes it's nice to wear a baggier pair, like right around the holidays when we happen to be stuffing our faces more than usual.

Besides, relaxed denim looks cute with boots, heels and sneakers. Match it with an oversized sweater or a blazer. Literally anything looks chic with these pants.