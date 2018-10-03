12 Comfy Boyfriend Jeans for All Body Types

Timur Emek/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 6:00 AM
Jeans are jeans but let's just say that some are superior to others.
Whatever do we mean, you ask? Well nothing against skinny jeans (we own too many pairs to count), but as we head into fall, we're all about the boyfriend jeans. For one, we dare you to name a more comfortable option. Sometimes it's nice to wear a baggier pair, like right around the holidays when we happen to be stuffing our faces more than usual.
Besides, relaxed denim looks cute with boots, heels and sneakers. Match it with an oversized sweater or a blazer. Literally anything looks chic with these pants.
BUY IT: GOOD AMERICAN Good Boy Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, $179
BUY IT: Topshop Mid Blue New Boyfriend Jeans, $80
BUY IT: EILEEN FISHER Stretch Organic Cotton Boyfriend Jeans, $149
BUY IT: Boohoo High Rise Mid Wash Boyfriend Jeans, $25
BUY IT: SANCTUARY Straight Leg Fray Hem Boyfriend Jeans, $119
BUY IT: H&M+ Boyfriend Jeans, $35
BUY IT: Boohoo O-Ring Zip Detail Boyfriend Jean, $32
BUY IT: CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Emerson Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $236
BUY IT: Siwy Billie Boyfriend Jeans, $196
BUY IT: STELLA MCCARTNEY Distressed Boyfriend Jeans, $650
BUY IT: EILEEN FISHER Organic Cotton Boyfriend Jeans, $178
BUY IT: AGOLDE '90s Fit Mid Rise Loose Fit Jeans, $188
Seriously can someone get us into some BF jeans ASAP?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
