Mindy Kaling Hopes Meghan Markle Will Help Throw Daughter Katherine's 1st Birthday Party

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 3:53 PM
Mindy Kaling is on the move!
The Mindy Project alum is heading to London soon and is looking for some friends to help throw her daughter Katherine Kaling's first birthday party in December. Kaling's top choice? Meghan Markle!
"So I'm moving to London, I'm gonna be completely friendless...Meghan Markle maybe wants to be in my life?" Kaling recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Maybe she can throw the first birthday party for my daughter?"
Talking more about motherhood, Kaling shared, "The great thing about motherhood is that you always worry when you're pregnant, like, 'Oh am I gonna be a good mother? I'm so busy and everything.' But the great thing is, you live with this person, and they creep and seep into every aspect of your life, so it's almost impossible not to be a good mom because I'm always with my baby."
"And I've picked projects specifically that can suit this lifestyle," Kaling continued. "I have that luxury, I know not every mom does, and I wish that they did."
Mindy, who is teaming up with Mastercard and Stand Up To Cancer, also talked about her partnership and how her fans can support cancer research this month. When you dine out on Oct. 10, and spend $10 or more using your Mastercard, Mastercard will donate $1 to SU2C.
Kaling, who lost her mother to pancreatic cancer six years ago, told E! News. "I was contact by Mastercard to get involved with this Make It a Date campaign, which is so awesome because it's I think the single easiest and kind of most fun way that you can donate to Stand Up To Cancer."
So where and who will Kaling be going out with on Oct. 10?
"I was thinking I would take my friend B.J. [Novak] to Nobu," she told us.
Watch the interview above to see Kaling talk about the campaign, her daughter and more!
