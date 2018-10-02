Mindy Kaling Hopes Meghan Markle Will Help Throw Daughter Katherine's 1st Birthday Party

Mindy Kaling is on the move!

The Mindy Project alum is heading to London soon and is looking for some friends to help throw her daughter Katherine Kaling's first birthday party in December. Kaling's top choice? Meghan Markle!

"So I'm moving to London, I'm gonna be completely friendless...Meghan Markle maybe wants to be in my life?" Kaling recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Maybe she can throw the first birthday party for my daughter?"

Talking more about motherhood, Kaling shared, "The great thing about motherhood is that you always worry when you're pregnant, like, 'Oh am I gonna be a good mother? I'm so busy and everything.' But the great thing is, you live with this person, and they creep and seep into every aspect of your life, so it's almost impossible not to be a good mom because I'm always with my baby."