Heartbreak, Single Fatherhood and a Ring He'll Never Take Off: Life for Rory Feek After Losing His Forever Duet Partner

Life as Rory Feek knew it changed forever on March 4, 2016.

That's the day, of course, that he, along with the world, was forced to say goodbye to his beloved wife Joey Feek after a years-long battle with cervical cancer.

It was a day that saw the man become a single father, left to raise young daughter Indiana, just two years old at the time, on his own. It was a day that would leave him to habitually wonder to himself, as he told CBS News six months later, "'She's really not here? She's really not coming back?'"

And yet, it was a day that failed to undo the one thing for mattered most for the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter: His eternal love for his forever duet partner.

The widower's love for his missus remained on full display when he spoke with E! News this week, sitting down to promote his new children's book, The Cow Said Neigh! A Farm Story, his wedding ring still on display.