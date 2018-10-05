Evan Ross Is on Daddy Duty as Ashlee Simpson-Ross Rocks Out in the Studio on ASHLEE+EVAN

It takes a village.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Evan Ross is left in charge of his daughter Jagger Snow Ross as wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross is busy working in the studio. Since the "Pieces of Me" singer previously took a step back from the spotlight to focus on raising her two children, the Star actor is more than happy to take over.

While Evan tries to locate his shoes alongside his youngster ahead of a park visit, his best friend Jaz lends a hand by trying to set up a car seat.

"I have no kids, I have no idea what I'm doing right now," Jaz jokes. "I can get everybody into the club tonight."

Thankfully, Evan's close pal eventually figures out the car seat situation and the trio head to the park.