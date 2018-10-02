Why Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Is Preparing to Get a "Ton of Backlash"

With honest confessions comes honest feedback from loyal viewers.

Just hours after Teen Mom OG kicked off a brand-new season, original cast member Tyler Baltierra took to Twitter to address the first episode.

While visiting his therapist, Tyler revealed that he hasn't been happy in his marriage "for a couple of years."

And while Catelynn Lowell is seeking treatment for mental health, Tyler feared that he is losing empathy towards his wife.

"I know I will most likely get a ton of backlash from viewers this season & that's okay, honestly...it will NEVER hold me back from being 100% real & honest!" he explained to his followers following the episode. "Loving someone through severe depression/anxiety takes a toll & I'm only one human being that experiences weak moments too."

While some were quick to share not-so-nice comments with the MTV reality star, other co-stars like Dakota Meyer couldn't help but send respect to a guy who is the "epitome of what a husband and father is."

"My dude, thank you so much! I never had a father to teach me how to be one & my mother never had a husband, so I'm really just wingin it here," Tyler replied. "But I just let the unconditional love I have for my family guide my decisions!"

He continued, "& I did figure it out, I always do! That being raised in a world that I perceived to be unjust, unreliable, & dangerous...just forced me to develop a survival strategy, which I learned very early on...that the only person responsible for my happiness, health & well being...is ME!"

Catelynn and Tyler are currently expecting their third child together. And while previews for the upcoming season show a couple struggling in their marriage, there are plenty of signs that these two are going to go the distance.

"I love you both so much!" Catelynn recently wrote on Instagram with a photo of her husband and their daughter. "@tylerbaltierramtv thank you for being an amazing daddy to #Novalee I can't wait to see you with the next one."

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

