EXCLUSIVE!

All the Details on Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi's Miami Trip

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 1:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her baby girl are taking Miami by storm. 

The reality star and Stormi Webster jetted off to Miami, Florida for a weekend of fun and snuggles with their good friend, Jordyn Woods

A source tells E! News, "Kylie and Jordyn wanted a quick girls getaway to Miami to continue to celebrate Jordyn's birthday. They partied at LIV because Kylie wanted to make sure Jordyn got the full '21st birthday' experience, but spent the rest of the time in Miami relaxing."

While at LIV, the makeup mogul turned heads in a red PVC leather ensemble and a short blonde bob and "let loose," says the insider. With her best friend, Jordyn, by her side she was "having a great time drinking and dancing." 

Stormi, of course, sat this one out, but caught up with the girls the next day, when they lounged seaside on Dave Grutman's boat. 

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Birthday

Instagram

Even though the trip was for celebrating Jordyn's 21st birthday, the source says, "Kylie wanted to bring Stormi along because she doesn't like to be without her for more than a day."

They add, "She is very protective."

Jordyn, however, doesn't seem to mind since she is "basically Stormi's second mom and it's very normal for the three of them to go on trips or to be inseparable."

"It's a very easy dynamic for them, and Kylie thinks is helpful to have Jordyn around when Travis is working," the insider explains. 

Even without Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, and Jordyn by her side, Kylie is more than capable of watching Stormi on her own since she is "very hands-on and usually only has help at nighttime if she needs it."

It seems like Stormi has everyone wrapped around her finger!

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Jordyn Woods , Vacation , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Announcement With Help From Her Cat

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Says She’s "So Excited" for BFF Busy Philipps' New Show Busy Tonight!

Tyler Baltierra

Why Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Is Preparing to Get a "Ton of Backlash"

Jeff Lewis

Jeff Lewis Calls Surrogate's Lawsuit a "Money Grab"

Bristol Palin

Feuds, Drama and Jealousy: How Bristol Palin Is Changing Teen Mom OG

The Conners, Roseanne

The Conners Previews What Life Is Like Without Roseanne

ESC: Lady Gaga

A Fashion Icon Is Born: Lady Gaga's Crazy-Epic Looks from the A Star Is Born Press Tour

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.