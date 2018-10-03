I Feel Bad: 5 Things to Feel Good About NBC's New Comedy

In this, the year of 2018, it's easy to feel bad, and there are LOTS of things we're supposed to feel bad about.

Needing money, not needing money, eating gluten, not buying organic, cancelling plans, needing alone time, watching TV, not being caught up on TV, not leaving the house, using gas, not knowing how to contour, wearing too much makeup, politics in every sense of the word—you get it. That's the general idea of NBC's new comedy, I Feel Bad, which stars Sarayu Blue as a busy working mom who just wants to not feel bad about not being perfect all the time.

Lucky for those of us watching I Feel Bad, there are plenty of things about it to feel good about!