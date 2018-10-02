Demi Lovato Is "Working Really Hard on Her Sobriety," Sister Says

Demi Lovato is "doing really well" in rehab, according to her sister.

It's been 60 days since the 26-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" chart topper began treatment at an undisclosed facility, shortly after she was hospitalized for a near-fatal overdose in late July. While promoting her new movie Subject 16 yesterday, Lovato's sister, Madison De La Garza, gave Millennial Hollywood host Dakota T. Jones the latest update on the pop singer's progress.

About 41 minutes into the interview, Madison revealed, "She's working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her. It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot."

But no matter what, family comes first. "We've been through a lot together, and every single time—I mean if you read my mom's book, you would know—every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before," the 16-year-old actress said. "So, we've just been so thankful for everything—for the little things."

Madison added she is looking forward to doing "so many little things" with her big sister once Demi leaves rehab. "It sounds so small, but [I want to] go to Menchie's," the teen star said. "Honestly, I'm more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie's, and so we usually go there."