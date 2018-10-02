Kate Middleton Is Back From Maternity Leave With a Fresh Haircut

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 7:31 AM
The Duchess of Cambridge is back!
On Tuesday morning, Kate Middleton bid farewell to maternity leave and made her official return to royal duty. The new mother of three gave birth to her and husband Prince William's third child and second son, Prince Louis, back in late April and has remained mostly out of the royal spotlight since—save for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding, Louis' christening and a select few events.
After most recently appearing in public at Wimbledon with her famous husband and new sister-in-law, the duchess officially returned to her royal post with a casual engagement catered toward youngsters.
Donning a laid-back Fjällräven green jacket layered over a sweater with brown biker jeans by Zara and her go-to 14-year-old pair of Penelope Chilvers tassel boots, Middleton was dressed for a day outside with kids in London. The royal also appeared to be sporting a fresh trim as her hair seemed slightly shorter.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
She visited the Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which is aimed at involving the local community in the environment.
At one point, Middleton sat down with a group of St. Stephen's School children for story time. The book of choice? Monkey Queen!
The duchess showed off her green thumb by making leaf crowns with the students and offered a helping hand as they filled up their watering buckets. It seems the mother of three was right at home with all the little ones, including 7-month-old Romi, who reminded her of her youngest child. "He's very chatty. He's almost the same age as my little boy," she was quoted as saying.
The royal was also showered with tokens of appreciation, including flowers that were presented to her upon arrival and a wooden pendant from 4-year-old Lanwe.
It seems like it was one very sweet day back at work.
