Taylor Swift to Open the 2018 American Music Awards

Will Heath/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 6:00 AM
Taylor Swift just gave fans one more reason to tune in for the 2018 American Music Awards.
In a pre-taped video that aired on Good Morning America Tuesday (and she subsequently shared on social media), Swift announced she will be making a special appearance during the annual ceremony. "Good Morning, America. It's Taylor," the singer began. "I just wanted to say I'm going to be opening up the American music Awards with a performance. So, I wanted to..."
Before she could finish her sentence, Taylor's cat, Meredith, began to walk away.
"Don't get too excited about it," Swift said. "My, God."
On Good Morning America, Michael Strahan joked, "It looks like the cast doesn't care about Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards, but we do, of course. It's very exciting." Swift is nominated in four categories this year: Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (Reputation) and Tour of the Year (Reputation Stadium Tour).
"I Did Something Bad" is the fourth single off Swift's multi-platinum Reputation album, after "Look What You Made Me Do," "End Game (feat. Future and Ed Sheeran) and "Delicate."
Swift joins previously announced performers Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid (Eastside"); Ciara and Missy Elliot ("Level Up" and "Dose"); Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin ("I Like It"); Mariah Carey ("With You"); Imagine Dragons ("Natural"); Dua Lipa (Electricity"); Panic! at the Disco ("Bohemian Rhapsody"); Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign ("Psycho"); and Carrie Underwood (TBD). The show will also include a tribute to Aretha Franklin by Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans (with musical director Ricky Minor).
To date, Swift has received 19 awards from 25 nominations.
