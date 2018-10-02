Post Malone Got His First Tattoo to Prove He's Tougher Than Justin Bieber

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 5:52 AM

Post Malone has quite a few tattoos—and he has Justin Bieber to thank. 

During his guest appearance on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, the rapper revealed the "Sorry" star inspired him to get his very first tattoo.

It all started when the two artists were working on Malone's debut studio album, Stoney

"We had a tattoo artist come through, and then I was just like, 'You know what? Justin Bieber's got some tats. And, I love you, but I know I'm way tougher than you,'" he said. "So, I was always so scared to get one, and then I got one." 

The "Rockstar" artist ended up getting a Playboy bunny tattoo on his arm. However, Bieber didn't forget Malone's friendly jab and got his revenge during a basketball game a few days later.

"He knocked the whole thing off, and it was just blood dripping down my hand," Malone recalled. "It kind of looks like my tattoo got dropped in lava."

Post Malone Honors the Late Mac Miller With Onstage Tribute

Of course, Malone and Bieber are still pals. In fact, the rapper opened for Bieber during his Purpose Tour, and the two have hung out on several occasions. Malone even joked to TMZ he'd be the ring bearer for his friend's wedding shortly after Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin

Watch the video to hear him tell the whole story.

