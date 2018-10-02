Jeff Lewis Admits He Misses Jenni Pulos—But Isn't Sure They Can Rekindle Their Friendship

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 4:50 AM
Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
It's been about a month since Jeff Lewis cut ties with Jenni Pulos over abuse allegations. During his guest appearance on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Flipping Out star weighed in on the split and revealed whether he thought they could ever rekindle their friendship.
"I'm a very, very forgiving guy, and I never say never," he told host Andy Cohen. "But when someone reports you for abuse to your bosses, that's kind of something that's hard to get over."
While the Bravolebrity admitted he misses his longtime business partner, he didn't seem ready to forgive and forget.
"But I've been watching the show, and I already miss her. I will tell you that," he said. "I already miss her. But when someone crosses the line, it's kind of hard to get over."
Lewis opened up about the decision to part ways during a September episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live. During the episode, he admitted he and Pulos, who both executive produce the show, had a "rift" after he offered her "some unsolicited career advice." The reality star had invited Real Housewives of Miami alumna Lea Black to come talk to his employees. After this audit, he learned Pulos had claimed she had given up her acting career to become his assistant—a claim that left him "hurt." So, the two decided to part ways in a "very civil" manner. However, Lewis said he later received a call from production claiming he had been "allegedly reported for abuse and victimization." He also said Pulos accused him of "wrongfully terminating her off her own show" and creating a "hostile work environment."
Lewis said the allegations put his "entire career in jeopardy" but that he's been "cleared of all abuse victimization charges."
During Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lewis' fellow guest star Shannon Beador seemed hopeful for a reconciliation.
"I give it a couple of years," the Real Housewives of Orange County star said.
Watch the video to see the interview.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
