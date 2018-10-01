Jessie James Decker Breaks Down in Tears Over Leaving Her Kids for Work

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 7:34 PM

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Jessie James Deckerwants fellow moms to know they're not alone in balancing the pressures of having a family and career. 

The country singer and reality TV star documented just how tough it is on her Instagram Stories today, wiping tears from her face while dropping her children off at school for the day. 

"So I just dropped the kids off at school and I'm a little emotional because I have to be gone off and on for the next two weeks," Jessie told the camera. "I'm so excited about all the great things I'm getting to do but it's just hard."

The 30-year-old continued, "There are time when I'll fly in and out—same day—and I still will cry before I take off. Or a few days [before], which is what I'm doing. You never not cry as a mom when you leave your kids. It's ridiculous."

Jessie James Decker's Cutest Pregnancy Pics

Jessie has three little ones with former NFL pro and hubby of five years Eric Decker. Jessie gave birth to son Forrest Bradley Decker in March, preceded by Eric Decker II, 2, and Vivianne Rose Decker, 4. 

And between the upcoming release of her book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life Family and Food, launching her very own fashion line and new collaborations with brands such as JustFab, it's no wonder that Jessie is craving some down time with her loved ones. 

E! News recently caught up with the celeb about life at home, including what's it like to have Eric (who just retired from football) around more often. 

"It's been so good having him home," Jessie gushed. "I love being able to wake up to him every day and just be together as a family, it just feels good... I'm constantly impressed by how much he can do. He's such a great dad."

Something tells us her babies will be well taken care of while mama's away. Stay strong, Jessie! 

