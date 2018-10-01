Porsha Williams Is Engaged! All the Details on Her $750,000 Diamond Ring

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 4:26 PM

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Alex Martinez/Bravo

Porsha Williams is about to give us life with this new piece of bling.

In case you missed the big news, E! News confirmed this morning that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is engaged to Dennis McKinley.

"I said yes!" Porsha shared on Instagram when showing off her new piece of bling. "Matter of fact I said HELL YESSSS lol !! Love you baby #DM I'm ready for the rest of our life."

As soon as the news was revealed, fans wanted to receive any and all details about the ring designed by Richie Rich. As you likely could have guessed, Dennis didn't disappoint.

"Porsha's ring is incredibly valuable at an estimated retail price of over $750,000," Andrew Brown of WP Diamonds shared with E! News when estimating the value of the ring. "The center stone, an oval cut, is not only very large but looks to be one of the highest quality stones--a D color and most likely VS+"

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

He added, "The ornate ring is a halo setting with diamond petals around the pavilion and three rows of diamonds on the ring itself...brilliant is an understatement."

E! News has reached out to Richie for comment. The jewelry designer told Page Six that the 13-carat ring costs six figures and took just two weeks to make.

An engagement isn't the only thing Porsha is celebrating this fall. Just last month, the Bravo star announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Dennis.

"I am happy, healthy... and pregnant! #BabyMckinley #DM #Blessed," she wrote on Instagram when confirming the news. "Love you all. Thank you for your support and warm wishes. It means the world to us!"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns with new episodes November 4 at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua

