There's a Chance Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Are Young Hollywood's Hottest New Couple

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 3:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp

Getty Images

It looks like Timothée Chalamet might be dating Lily-Rose Depp and we are here for it.

The two young A-listers were spotted together at the New York City coffee shop Mud this past weekend, where an onlooker said they looked like they were "enjoying themselves." 

Their appearance at the trendy cafe wasn't the only time the pair was seen together this weekend. Chalamet and Depp were also spotted walking through Central Park together, among other locations.

While their rendezvous could have potentially been a work meeting, the actors currently have no projects in the works together, according to IMDB. The co-stars recently wrapped production on the Netflix film The King, with Timothée now focusing on other projects and Lily not in the process of filming anything. 

Fan sites for "Chalamaniacs" suspect sparks started flying between the two in January, after the two French-Americans reportedly began following each other on Instagram.

Read

How to Pronounce 2018 Oscar Nominees' Names: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and More

Lily was last linked to model Ash Stymest, but they called it quits in April, according to JustJared.com. 

Timothée's last relationship was with Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, although the timeline of their romance is unclear. 

One thing that is clear is this pairing would be a match made in Hollywood heaven. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Timothée Chalamet , Couples , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Timothee Chalamet And Lily-Rose Depp Spark Dating Rumors

ESC: Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort Cast as Tony in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Shopping: Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

12 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

Necessary Realness: Celebrities That Have Us Seeing Red

"Felicity" Turns 20--Secrets Behind Keri Russell Drama

Inside J.Lo's Final Las Vegas Residency Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Is Engaged! All the Details on Her $750,000 Diamond Ring

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.