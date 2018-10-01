The Walking Dead Season 9 Is "Exciting," "Heartbreaking" and "Back to Basics"

There are changes afoot for The Walking Dead. The zombie apocalypse drama is returning for its ninth season on Sunday, Oct. 7 with a new showrunner, Angela Kang, and an ever-expanding cast. There's also a little cast shakeup already announced: Andrew Lincoln, Rick Grimes, will depart the show.

"With each season, we just get bigger, badder, more brave and bold," The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos told E! News about the AMC drama's upcoming ninth season. "I feel like with Angela Kang we're going to have a whole new feel, it's a lot more western—there's a lot more hope and a lot more people. We're going to meet a lot of interesting people this year. It's going to be fun."