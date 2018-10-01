How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Controversial Political Comments

As celebrities continue to criticize Kanye West's politics, the rapper can rest assured that he will always have one major supporter in his corner, Kim Kardashian.

Over the weekend, the 41-year-old star appeared on Saturday Night Live, where he performed three times throughout the show. During his first performance, Kanye dressed up in a Perrier bottle outfit while performing "I Love It" alongside rapper Lil Pump, who was dressed up in a Fiji water bottle outfit. During his final performance of the show alongside 070 Shake, Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye sang "Ghost Town" wearing a pro-President Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" baseball cap.

As the performance was coming to an end, Kanye started to give a politically-charged speech, part of which was cut short from the broadcast. However, Chris Rock, who was at the SNL taping, posted video of Kanye's speech on Instagram, during which members of the audience could be heard booing him, while some could be heard applauding.