Katie Holmes Was the First Celebrity to Rock This Designer's Colorful Bags

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 1:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Clare V

Jacqueline Lee / E!

When you walk into one of the small and quaint Clare V. stores, it feels like walking into an artisan's shop, filled with an assortment of items with a unique flair that will make you standout.

Art deco-inspired earrings, colorful purses with interesting structures and materials, T-shirts with French feminist sayings—Clare Vivier brings a feminine, global and fun perspective to fashion design that attracts accessory lovers everywhere, including Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba and Amanda Seyfried. Describing her customers as "smart and cute" city dwellers, you can find the brand online or in metropolitan cities, such as New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. 

Ten years after beginning her fashion line, the designer opened up to E! News, sharing how she went from working at a frozen yogurt shop in Minnesota at 14 to a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). 

 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Sarah Jessica Parker, Danai Gurira, Kendall Jenner and More

ESC: Clare V

Jacqueline Lee / E!

What inspired you to start your lifestyle brand?

I started with the idea that there were no cute work bags for women and I could fix that. The design is clean and chic, with a twist or colorful element.

ESC: Clare V

Jacqueline Lee / E!

Tell us about your office décor.

Our studio is filled with light and open. We have a lot of art on walls from our friends like Hadley Holiday and Rob Reynolds.

ESC: Clare V

Jacqueline Lee / E!

What piece(s) from your collection do you wear most?

I wear our Clare V. x Mike D. baseball hat & our Garrett Leight collaboration sunnies every single day to hide from the sun. My bags change frequently since I love our newness. I have gotten quite a bit of use from my Weekender bags.

Article continues below

ESC: Clare V

Jacqueline Lee / E!

Who are your career heroes?

Hard working people who go above and beyond to do a good job are my heroes. But, in terms of entrepreneurs, Sara Blakely and Yvon Chouinard stand out for me. 

ESC: Clare V

Jacqueline Lee / E!

What's a typical day like for you?

I'm up by 6:30. Then, I drink black coffee and listen to the Daily podcast & KPCC live on my phone. After, I give attention to my dog, try multiple outfits, work, have meetings, laugh, design, problem solve. Finally, I have dinner (either work-related or home with family), and then I'm in bed around 11 or 12.

ESC: Clare V

Jacqueline Lee / E!

Finish the below sentences.

Today for lunch I had… A medley of salads and things from Cook Book in Echo Park

 

The last thing I Googled was… What is Kol Nidre?

My usual coffee order is… oat (or almond) milk Cortado

 

 

The book I'm reading is…  Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , VG , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Trendsetters At Work
Latest News
ESC: Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Joins Zoë Kravitz as an Ambassador of YSL Beauté

ESC: October Beauty, Rihanna

Rihanna's New Lip Paints Are Coming to a Store Near You and More October Beauty Launches

ESC: Best Dressed, Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira and Bella Hadid's Magical Red Carpet Fashion, Plus More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Channels David Bowie in New Fashion Collaboration

Katy Perry, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

23 Extraordinary Red Carpet Outfits to Inspire Your Halloween Costume

ESC: Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Behind Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship: Makeup, Modeling and So Much More

ESC: Cardi B, Fashion Month

6 Outfits That Prove Cardi B Is the Breakout Style Star of Fashion Month

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.