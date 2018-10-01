How Scheana Marie and Adam Spott Keep Fans Guessing About Their Relationship Status

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Are they or aren't they?
That's the question fans have been asking for weeks and weeks as Scheana Marie and Adam Spott continue to fuel romance rumors.
Whether attending red carpet events together or hanging out at SUR, these two appear to be inseparable. In fact, Scheana traveled to Adam's hometown in Pennsylvania and "made it to hometowns" this past weekend. Yes, she loves The Bachelor franchise too.
Some followers thought her most recent Instagram proved these two are full on dating. Even co-star Stassi Schroder was quick to write "BF/GF" in the comments section. Scheana would later reply with the winky face.
But as October begins, the pair continues to keep fans guessing as to where they truly, truly stand.
"Adam and Scheana are really good friends but are also romantically involved. They don't call each other 'boyfriend and girlfriend' but are definitely dating," one source shared with E! News. "Everyone around them knows it and refers to them as a couple. Scheana is visiting his family right now, which is a huge step. They spend a lot of time together but always tell people they are 'good friends.'"
A separate source said they are "best friends," but also maintained that Scheana is single.
And just last month, the host of PodcastOne's Scheananigans podcast tried to set the record straight with E! News.
"I'm still single. I'm hangin' and bangin'," Scheana told us while attending the Firework App launch party at Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles with Adam. "I've been single for a little over a year and I've definitely had my fun."
Can you see why the people are confused?!
Perhaps we will get to the truth when Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo. Maybe these two really are just good friends. Whatever the case may be, this duo loves spending time together.
And yes, they don't mind poking fun at the headlines surrounding them.
"ADAM IS USING SCHEANA FOR CAMERA TIME / SCHEANA IS USING ADAM AS A REBOUND GUY," Adam previously wrote on Instagram when poking fun at some of the comments he's heard. "CAN THEY PLEASE STOP PUSHING ADAM ON US / ISN'T HE THE GUY THAT SHE TRIED TO SET BRITTANY UP WITH / ADAM IS SO THIRSTY / ANYONE ELSE>SCHEANA AND ADAM."
He added, "YEAH YEAH WE KNOW -Scheana and Adam."
