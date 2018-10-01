Watch Trinity Fatu's Husband Purge Their Home of Sweets on Total Divas

Trinity Fatu has a sweet tooth and her husband Jonathan Fatu (known professionally as Jimmy Uso) isn't thrilled about it.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE star's man calls out her unhealthy infatuation with sugar. After finding ice cream in the trash outside, Jon resolves that it is time to gut the house of any sweets.

"Here we go, here we go. Where we at?" Fatu notes while standing in a kitchen pantry. "This? Gone. What else we got up in here? What is this…strawberry marshmallows?"

As Jon begins to throw away Trinity's treats, the American athlete voices her disdain for the purge. Per Trinity, throwing away the sugary snack is "killing" her.

Nonetheless, Jon reminds his wife that these products will give her "diabetes," "high blood cholesterol and all of that." The Fatu patriarch then advises Trinity to try to eat more spinach like Popeye.