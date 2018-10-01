There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back From a PCAs Win Thanks to His Loyal Fans

Shawn Mendes has no reason to be nervous for the E! People's Choice Awards because he knows that his fans always have his back.

The 20-year-old singer is up for three awards this year including, Male Artist of 2018, Album of 2018 and Song of 2018 for his hit single, "In My Blood."

Even though the former Viner has won awards before, he realizes that he would not be a People's Choice Awards finalist without the Mendes Army.

"I love them. They have been the most supportive fans in the entire world for years so if we win or we don't win, it's all good," the Toronto native exclusively told E! at the Global Citizen Festival, which aired on MSNBC on Saturday from New York City. "I love them either way."

Mendes' fans have already made his album debut at the top of the US Billboard 200, marking his third number one album in America. So, clearly they have the power to help Mendes get the credit he deserves.