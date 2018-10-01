On-Set Romances, Shocking Scandals and Casting Secrets: Behind-the-Scenes of Felicity, 20 Years Later

Dear Sally, can you believe Felicity premiered 20 years ago?

Break out your tape recorder and a fresh new cassette because we're going back to 1998, the year that Felicity debuted on The WB. And it's fitting that the college drama created by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves debuted at the beginning of fall,as it's a show that just evokes a warm and cozy feel. Can't you just picture Keri Russell, with that glorious head of warmly lit curls, walking through the streets of New York City, swimming in a baggy sweater as she endlessly debates between Ben Covington (Scott Speedman), the whisper-voiced boy she followed to NYC because of a sentence he wrote in her yearbook, and Noel Crane (Scott Foley), her sweet R.A. who helped her transition to life in college?

But Felicity offered so much more than one of TV's most compelling (and still hotly debated) love triangles during its four-year run from 1998-2002, including tackling sensitive subject matter that was ahead of its time, a shocking writer's room scandal that sparked an ageism debate in Hollywood, and two new TV icons in Keri Russell and Jennifer Garner. And, of course, it's fair share of off-camera romances, too.