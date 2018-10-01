Asia Argento Gets a Revenge Dagger Tattoo and Bids "Bye Bye" to Rose McGowan

It seems Asia Argento wanted something more permanent to send a message to Rose McGowan.

Over the weekend, the Italian actress shared images of a new tattoo she got by Marco Manzo, seemingly tied to her new foe.

The ink in question is a bloody dagger piercing her ankle. In posting the work on social media, Argento wrote on one of the shots, "Bye bye @rosemcgowan."

According to Us Weekly, Argento further noted on her Instagram Story, "Significato: vendetta consumata," which translates from Italian to possibly mean "consumed revenge" or "revenge complete."

The women have been at odds publicly since The New York Times published a report in August about a settlement between Argento and former child star Jimmy Bennett, who accused her of sexual battery when he was 17 years old and she was 37 years old.