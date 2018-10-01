Kylie Jenner Rocks Red Leather Outfit for Jordyn Woods' 21st Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 10:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Birthday

Instagram

Kylie Jenner helped continue the birthday celebrations for her BFF Jordyn Woods over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to Miami to keep the party going for Jordyn's 21st birthday. On Sunday, the celeb pals were spotted dining at Komodo restaurant with owner David Grutman and friends Tiffany Sorya, Yris Palmer, David Einhorn. Kylie, who arrived at the birthday dinner with assistant Victoria Villaroel, donned a shoulder length icy blonde bob hairstyle for the celebration, pairing the look with a $115 red I.AM.GIA crop top and matching high-waisted red PVC pants. 

The group sat at a large table at Komodo, where they dined on signature menu items. Towards the end of dinner the restaurant presented Jordyn with a massive customized 5-tiered cake complete with photos of the birthday girl and sparklers. 

Read

Behind Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship: Makeup, Modeling and So Much More

After the birthday dinner, Jordyn, Kylie and their pals made their way to LIV around 3 a.m. Before arriving at the second location, Kylie did a wardrobe change, opting for a relaxed high-waisted denim look with a white crop top and her hair pulled back into a low bun. 

Kylie and Jordyn were spotted signing the nightclub's famed chalkboard walls before heading to a large table in the club's VIP cluster. Jordyn was presented with a custom LIV on Sunday chain and Kylie snapped pictures wearing it. The crew stayed until the end of the night and were presented with parades of bottles, sparklers and banners before heading out. 

Read

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Continue 21st Birthday Festivities With Bowling Party

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

SPW / SplashNews.com

Jordyn, who turned 21 on Sept. 23, kicked off her birthday celebrations in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. The model enjoyed a night out with Kylie and her closest pals at Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood. The group then headed to Poppy nightclub, where they had a private table.

The following day, Kylie and Jordyn had a meal with the Kardashian-Jenner family before partying at Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, Calif.

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories , Style , Sightings
Latest News
ESC: Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Joins Zoë Kravitz as an Ambassador of YSL Beauté

Rose McGowan, Asia Argento

Asia Argento Gets a Revenge Dagger Tattoo and Bids "Bye Bye" to Rose McGowan

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Loves Seeing Her "Bae" Nick Jonas in Uniform

Jillian Harris

The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Character for Final Season

Pink, Dog

Pink Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Frangelica: "Rest in Sunshine"

Alton Brown, Elizabeth Ingram

Food Network's Alton Brown Marries Elizabeth Ingram

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.