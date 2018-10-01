Kylie Jenner Rocks Red Leather Outfit for Jordyn Woods' 21st Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner helped continue the birthday celebrations for her BFF Jordyn Woods over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to Miami to keep the party going for Jordyn's 21st birthday. On Sunday, the celeb pals were spotted dining at Komodo restaurant with owner David Grutman and friends Tiffany Sorya, Yris Palmer, David Einhorn. Kylie, who arrived at the birthday dinner with assistant Victoria Villaroel, donned a shoulder length icy blonde bob hairstyle for the celebration, pairing the look with a $115 red I.AM.GIA crop top and matching high-waisted red PVC pants.

The group sat at a large table at Komodo, where they dined on signature menu items. Towards the end of dinner the restaurant presented Jordyn with a massive customized 5-tiered cake complete with photos of the birthday girl and sparklers.