Pink Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Frangelica: "Rest in Sunshine"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 9:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pink, Dog

Instagram

Pink is mourning the death of her beloved dog.

The 39-year-old "Try" singer shared the heartbreaking news of her dog's passing with her social media followers over the weekend. "Goodbye Kiss Frangelica 'Nanni' Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl," Pink wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo with Frangelica. "Thanks for waiting for me to get home."

It's been a difficult few months for Pink, who recently returned home with her family after wrapping up her Beautiful Trauma Tour dates in New Zealand and Australia. In August, Pink had to postpone a show in Sydney due to an upper respiratory infection.

Read

Pink Stops Concert to Hug Teen Who Recently Lost Mom

But when paparazzi photos of the singer hanging in the sand with daughter Willow appeared online, Pink fired back at claims she canceled the show to relax on the beach.

Then, a week later, Pink was hospitalized for a gastric virus and had to cancel a second show in Sydney. "Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus," Live Nation tweeted at the time. "Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery." 

After a week of recovery, Pink returned to the stage in Sydney and received support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman at the concert.

When Pink arrived home just days ago, she was greeted with medicine and notes wishing her well.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Rose McGowan, Asia Argento

Asia Argento Gets a Revenge Dagger Tattoo and Bids "Bye Bye" to Rose McGowan

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Loves Seeing Her "Bae" Nick Jonas in Uniform

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Rocks Red Leather Outfit for Jordyn Woods' 21st Birthday Party

Jillian Harris

The Bachelorette's Jillian Harris Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Character for Final Season

Alton Brown, Elizabeth Ingram

Food Network's Alton Brown Marries Elizabeth Ingram

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Matthews Reunite for Family Outing

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.