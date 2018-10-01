The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 Trailer Has Baby Announcements, Wedding Planning and All the Shade

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 7:41 AM

NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Alex Martinez/Bravo

Weddings, babies, Tokyo trips—The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 has all of that and more.

The full trailer for the upcoming season features all the drama and happy news, from Porsha Williams announcing her pregnancy, to Eva Marcille having major wedding issues. In between all of that, there are lap dances, open relationship declarations, cancer battles, possibly more than one marriage, and samurai sword fights.

"At the rate we're going, we're going to be married soon," Cynthia Bailey says about her new man. "Did I say soon?"

Series veteran NeNe Leakes is back for another season, with cameras capturing her husband Gregg's battle with cancer.

Photos

Stars Who Feuded With Real Housewives

"It is just a lot," a teary NeNe says.

But of course, the ladies still get into it with each other while dealing with their own drama. It looks like Porhsa's new fiancé Dennis McKinley will be a source of conflict for the RHOA stars, particularly his past relationships.

"He's a dog alright," Kandi Burruss says.

In addition to Kandi, Porsha, Cynthia, NeNe and Eva, the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 includes Shamari DeVoe, who is married to former New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will also appear, according to Us Weekly.

"Welcome to Atlanta, bitch," Porsha says.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

