The Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki and Gina Hash Out Their "Moral Compass" Fight

What do you do after a dinner ends in tears and you're told you have no moral compass? If you're The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter, then you go get coffee with the woman whose comment left you in tears. In the below exclusive sneak peek, Gina meets with Vicki Gunvalson for a fight recap/apology session.

"Gina cried at my house. I felt responsible. I don't want anyone ever leaving my home crying. So, I want her to know that I'm here for her and if I can encourage her or help her, just even look at the other side of all of it—I just want to open her eyes a little bit," Vicki says in a confessional.

In the clip above, Gina explains to Vicki that she doesn't look at her impending divorce from husband Matt as "so terrible." Vicki, who has been divorced before, says she just wanted to protect Gina for what's to come.