North West Dances and Cheers on Kanye West at SNL

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 30, 2018 3:07 PM

North West, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, SNL

Instagram

Kanye West may have faced some negative reactions to his Saturday Night Live appearance but his biggest cheerleader, North West, could not have been prouder of her dad.

The rapper performed three songs during the season 44 premiere and ended his last one with an impromptu racially-charged pro-President Donald Trump speech, which was met with booing as well as clapping from the studio audience. His wife Kim Kardashian and North, their 5-year-old daughter and eldest of their three children, watched him from just a few feet away from the stage.

The child stood and danced and clapped excitedly as Kanye wrapped up, as seen in a video her mom posted on Instagram Stories. As he stepped off the front stage, she grabbed his hand and prompted him to pick her up.

Kim also shared more videos and photos from Kanye's performances, including his first with Lil Pump, in which both dressed up as water bottles.

She also posted videos of North getting glammed up for the show.

Later on Saturday, Kim and Kanye went out and had sister Kourtney Kardashian, who traveled to New York City with ex Scott Disick and their three children, babysit North.

