Willow Palin Gets Married a Day After Brother Track Palin's Arrest

New Teen Mom star Bristol Palin's family has had a weekend of ups and downs.

The 27-year-old's sister Willow Palin, 24, married Ricky Bailey on Saturday in their native Alaska, a day after their brother Track Palin, 29, was arrested on domestic violence charges after an alleged confrontation with a woman at his home. He has denied any wrongdoing, according to CNN. He remains in custody as of Sunday morning, jail records show. The siblings' mom Sarah Palin and the rest of her five kids have not commented on the arrest.

Willow posted on Instagram a black and white photo from the wedding, showing her kissing her new husband at their table.

"The most perfect day ❤️," she wrote.