Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Trip to NYC

While they have been separated for more than three years and are seeing other people, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick occasionally still take family vacations together with their kids.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple and their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, traveled by private plane to New York City for a weekend visit and filmed parts of it for the show's new season.

"When things are going well between Scott and Kourtney, the like to do things together as a family unit for the sake of the kids," a source told E! News. "The kids love when they all get to be together and Kourtney and Scott have been great at co-parenting lately. Everyone is really happy."

The family's joint trip comes just before Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, in which Kim says Scott texted her to say that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney.