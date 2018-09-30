Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding was intimate and romantic and brought out Hollywood's A-list.

Amid a four-year relationship, the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder married the 47-year-old American Horror Story and Glee co-creator on Saturday at a private home in the Hamptons. Among the some 75 guests were the bride's mom Blythe Danner, Gwyneth's Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.. and his wife Susan Downey, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg—who cast the bride in her first film, Hook, and his wife Kate Capshaw, Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff, Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld.

Rob posted on Instagram a selfie with the Iron Man star, writing, "Nothing beats a great night with an old friend. RDJ, I luv ya!"