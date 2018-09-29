Kanye West Dressed Up as a Giant Perrier Bottle During SNL Performance

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
Kanye West—now Ye—gave a fully Kanye-esque performance during the Saturday Night Live premiere.
In the show, West appeared onstage dressed in a blow-up Perrier bottle outfit alongside rapper Lil Pump, who wore an outfit resembling a Fiji water bottle. The two of them sang "I Love It" although many of the lyrics had to be bleeped out by the show.
Just like the original song, Adele Givens gave the spoken word beginning of the song. Their outfits onstage were a more reigned-in version of their clothes in the music video for the song, which is on Lil Pump's album Harverd Dropout.
On Saturday morning, The Life of Pablo rapper announced that he was undergoing a bit of a name change. He told the world on Twitter, "The being formally known as Kanye West...I am YE."
The new moniker was just one of many proclamations made by Ye this past week. On Thursday, he said on Twitter that he would be dropping a new album, Yandhi, during SNL. In his broadcast, the rapper gave a shoutout to his friend Lil Wayne, who just released his own long-awaited album Tha Carter V. Ye tweeted, "we're releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that's lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time."
In the week leading up to the SNL premiere with Adam Driver as the host, the "Stronger" rapper was seen around New York City donning one of President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats, which he has been known to wear other times as well.
Ariana Grande was originally scheduled to perform, but canceled at the last minute due to "emotional reasons."
