Janet Jackson Honors Late Family Members at Global Citizen Festival

Janet Jackson's performance at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival was a real tour de force.

Janet was the first performer to take the stage after a barrier fell down, causing a thunderous noise that made the crowd panic. Thousands of fans ran away from the stage on the Great Lawn, fearing the possibility of gunfire. Moments later, Coldplay singer Chris Martin appeared onstage to calm everyone down, saying, "Nobody is trying to hurt anybody. You're all safe, OK?"

Eventually, Janet took the stage and opened her set with a deep cut: "Skin Game." She continued to captivate the audience as she performed most of her top hits, including, "All for You," "Alright," "Control," "Feedback," "If," "Miss You Much," "Nasty," "That's the Way Love Goes," "The Pleasure Principle," "What Have You Done for Me Lately" and "When I Think of You." And as an unexpected surprise, the living legend brought Q-Tip out for "Got 'til It's Gone."

Janet's performance was also tinged with emotional moments. First, she wept while singing "What About," in which she reclaims her power after dealing with years of abuse. She ended the song by yelling, "I am done with you!" Next, she gave her late brother Michael Jackson a shout-out while singing their hit "Scream," looking to the heavens and yelling, "Let's go, Mike!" During "Together Again," images of Janet and her late dad Joe Jackson appeared onscreen. In the middle of the song, she looked to the sky again, saying, "I miss you. I love you. Both of you." She then flashed her famous smile, singing, "What I'd give just to hold you close as on earth / In heaven we will be together, baby (together) / Together again, my baby (together again, baby)."