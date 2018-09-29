Dakota Johnson Shares Her Phone Number With the Entire Global Citizen Festival Crowd

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 7:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dakota Johnson, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Dakota Johnson is about to have a very full voicemail box.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star stood onstage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City and told the crowd that she wants them to call her and share their stories about sexual assault. "I want to help you—women and girls around the world—tell your story," she said.

She took her iPhone out of her pocket and said, "This is my phone number. I want you to call me and tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org and tell me what you've gone through as a women or girl in the world that's been suffering."

Johnson continued, "If we don't speak the same language, that's ok. We have a team for that. We'll translate it. And if you're going to threaten to hurt me, we have a team for that too." The number is 212-653-8806.

The actress announced to the crowd that she was going to "compile these stories and get them heard so I can amplify your voice. Together, we can achieve a world where she is equal."

Read

Chris Martin Assures Global Citizen Festival Attendees They're "All Safe" After Fence Collapses

After calling the number, her message recording says, "This is Dakota Johnson please leave a voice mail after the tone and I will record and share your story so we can live in a world where she is equal. Thank you."

Combatting sexual assault was a prevalent theme at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. During her performance, Janelle Monáe spoke about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified on Thursday about an alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "I dedicate this to Dr. Ford, I dedicate this to Anita Hill, I dedicate this to anyone who is trying to make this place a better world," Monae said onstage.

The "Make Me Feel" singer described a feeling many people wrote about from Thursday on: "This past week was a brutal, brutal week for a lot of us women. It was an especially hard week for survivors of sexual violence."

While Global Citizen Festival had performances by top musicians such as Shawn MendesJanet Jackson and Cardi B, panic broke out briefly when a fence barrier collapsed. Johnson's boyfriend, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, told concert goers that they were "all safe" and had nothing to worry about.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dakota Johnson , Concerts , Sexual Assault , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Matt Damon

Matt Damon Makes Surprise Appearance on Saturday Night Live Premiere

Jenni "JWoww" Farley's First Public Outing After Divorce Filing

Chris Martin, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Chris Martin Assures Global Citizen Festival Attendees They're "All Safe" After Fence Collapses

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Are Married!

Cardi B, 2018 Global Citizen Concert

Cardi B Performs at Global Citizen Festival Before Chaos Ensues When Fence Barrier Falls

JWoww, Snooki, Jersey Shore, Mike Sorrentino, Wedding Shower

JWoww, Snooki and Daughters Unite at Mike Sorrentino's Wedding Shower After Divorce Filing

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Teases Blake Lively After She Posts Risqué Instagram Photo

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.