Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Are Married

This marks Paltrow's second marriage and first wedding. She and Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, more than ten years after eloping, and finalized a divorce in 2016. The two, who remain friends, share 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

Just before Paltrow's wedding ceremony, Martin performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. It is unclear if he attended the nuptials.

Falchuk has two kids from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in 2013. He and Paltrow met on the set of Glee in 2010 when she appeared on the show. They were first linked romantically in 2014 after her split from Martin and went public with their relationship at her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party in 2015.

Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement in Goop's "Sex & Love" issue in January.