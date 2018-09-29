Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Are Married

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 3:51 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow finally got her dream wedding.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder and her longtime beau, Glee and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuck, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Saturday more than eight months after announcing their engagement, E! News has learned.

Paltrow and Falchuk's wedding took place in the yard of a private home in the Hamptons front of their family and friends, including celebs such as the bride's Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.. and his wife Susan DowneyCameron Diaz and husband Benji MaddenSteven Spielbergwho cast the bride in her first film, Hook, and Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld. The Seinfelds had thrown the couple a rehearsal dinner on Friday.

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk: Romance Rewind

This marks Paltrow's second marriage and first wedding. She and Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, more than ten years after eloping, and finalized a divorce in 2016. The two, who remain friends, share 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

Just before Paltrow's wedding ceremony, Martin performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. It is unclear if he attended the nuptials.

Falchuk has two kids from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in 2013. He and Paltrow met on the set of Glee in 2010 when she appeared on the show. They were first linked romantically in 2014 after her split from Martin and went public with their relationship at her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party in 2015.

Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement in Goop's "Sex & Love" issue in January.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Instagram

Paltrow and Falchuk have a prenup.

"It was very easy and they were both agreeable to the terms," an insider had told E! News. "This was just one of the steps in their wedding planning process. They have both been married before and felt this needed to happen."

In April, Paltrow celebrated with her besties during a bachelorette trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.

Also that month, she and Falchuk celebrated their upcoming nuptials at a star-studded party.

