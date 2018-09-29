JWoww, Snooki and Daughters Unite at Mike Sorrentino's Wedding Shower After Divorce Filing

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 12:31 PM
Jenni "JWoww" Farley was all smiles on Saturday as she and BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi turned Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his fiancée's wedding shower lunch into a double mother-daughter date.
Mike and Lauren Pesce, who announced their engagement in April, celebrated their upcoming nuptials at a New Jersey restaurant with family and friends. Several of his Jersey Shore co-stars were among the guests.
This marks the first time JWoww was seen in public since it was revealed on Thursday that she has filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews. She attended the shower with their daughter Meilani, 4, the eldest of their two children. Snooki arrived with her and husband Jionni LaValle's daughter Giovanna, who is also 4 and is the youngest of the couple's two kids.
Snooki and JWoww also both posted pics of their daughters standing together in front of a wall adorned with white hydrangeas and lemons.
"Here's a pic of us at our first red carpet event. We were so young. @jwoww #TheHitchuation," wrote Snooki.
"The best of friends," JWoww said.
Snooki also posted on her Instagram Stories a video of Meilani playfully teasing Giovanna while sitting at table having lunch.
"They're me and JWoww after a bottle of wine," she wrote.
Snooki and JWoww both shared videos of their daughters dancing and pretend-fighting.
"Deleted scenes of Vegas @jerseyshore @snooki fight round 16," JWoww wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Deleted scenes of Vegas @jerseyshore @snooki fight round 16
A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on
JWoww appeared to be in high spirits at the shower.
She playfully gave Snooki the finger when she filmed her bestie having a conversation at the table about the Keto Diet with Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino.
Angelina Pivarnick and her fiancé Chris Larangeira also attended the shower. In a group pic shared by Mike, Snooki and JWoww, the bride-to-be and groom-to-be and their Jersey Shore guests stand in front of the flower and fruit wall.
"The Hitchuation Wedding Shower," Mike wrote.
The wedding shower took place a week before Mike is set to be sentenced in his tax fraud case in New Jersey. In January, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail.
Mike and his fiancée have not announced a wedding date but are expected to wed in the coming months.
