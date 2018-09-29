Lindsay Lohan Tries to Help "Syrian Refugee Family" in Bizarre Video and It Does Not End Well

"Yalla habibi [Come on, my dear]," she tells one of the boys. "You want to come with me? Come with me. Come, come. I'll take care. Let me take care of you guys...do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? Yeah. It'd be so cool, right, to watch a movie on TV or a computer? Let's go. You're gonna be the boss from now on. I'll take you with me and we will see them tomorrow."

Lohan continues to plead with the woman to allow her to take the children to a hotel room for one night. She then offers to take all four people, but quickly changes her mind and says to the woman, "Not your husband. Just you and your kids."

The woman starts talking to the man again, during which Lohan says, "Three seconds, run," and laughs.

"You shouldn't be sleeping on the floor, OK?" she says to one of the kids. "Do you understand that? You shouldn't be sleeping on the floor. You're a good little boy and this is not fair."

"She then reprimands the woman, saying, "You should not have them on the floor. You're a heartbreaking woman, I'm freezing right now, and you should be doing what you do for your children so they'll have [a] better life and if someone's offering them a home and a bed, which is me at this moment, give it to them. No, they will come back to you. I'm a good person but this really, this is not right."

She explains to the adults, "I'm Italian-Irish, I speak Russian and I speak Arabic."

"Come, run. Let's go. They go. This is wrong...let them go, yalla, yalla," she continues. "Come on. Don't. They look tired and cold. I'll buy you a room. I'll buy you a hotel room, I will, I will do it, I'll buy it...come in my car and I'll buy a hotel room. Come, let's go."

After six minutes of pleading, the group then stands up. Lohan asks the boys if they are excited and tells them to put their shoes on, as they are barefoot. The adults start to pack up their few belongings, while the actress tries to persuade them to leave behind an item that is wet and dirty. The group then heads in the opposite direction of her car and Lohan cries out, "Look what's happening. They're trafficking children," adding, "I won't leave until I take you."