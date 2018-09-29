Ashley Darby's Husband Michael Accused of Sexual Assault, Suspended From Filming Real Housewives of Potomac

Ashley Darby's husband, Michael, has been accused of sexual assault and suspended from filming for Real Housewives of Potomac.

News of his suspension came after allegations of sexual assault against a cameraman came to light. In legal documents obtained by E! News, on Sept. 1 a cameraman from Truly Original productions accuses Darby of groping his butt and making a suggestive look towards him while they were filming, after which the man, named Orville Palmer, told him to stop and reported the alleged incident to his supervisor.

Following his report, Michael was charged with felony assault, in addition to misdemeanor improper sexual contact, TMZ reported.

On Friday, a Bravo representative confirmed, "Bravo and Truly Original, the production company for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,' have suspended filming with Michael Darby."

The statement continued, "Bravo has comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew which production companies are required to follow, in addition to their own protocols they have in place. We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners."