Harry Styles In An Attic: The True Stories and Inspirations Behind the 2018 New Fall TV Shows

This fall, Harry Styles is adding a new gig to his repertoire: Executive producer.

Specifically, he's an executive producer on the new CBS sitcom Happy Together, which stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West as a happily content couple whose lives are upended by a super famous popstar coming to live with them. Styles is involved in the show because it's loosely based on a time in his life when he went to live in producer Ben Winston's attic for nearly two years.

During the CBS portion of the Summer 2018 TCA press tour in August, Winston, who is also an EP on The Late Late Show with James Corden, shared the full story of Harry Styles living in his house.

"A few years ago, maybe seven or eight years ago, I was making a film with One Direction, directing a few of their music videos," Winston told reporters. "I had just moved into my very modest, quiet house in London, in the most suburban area of London you could possibly imagine, and a young man who I was working with at the time with the name of Harry Styles, who is one of the EPs on this show, asked me if he could live in our attic for what would only be a couple of weeks."